UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.92 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00005333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $2.92 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.65 or 0.00312395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

