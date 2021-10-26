Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Achieves $201.66 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $201.66 million and $6.40 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $20.17 or 0.00032531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00213907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00103193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

