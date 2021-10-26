USDJ Market Capitalization Achieves $14.83 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00072255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00077369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00102794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,001.21 or 1.00018690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.94 or 0.06749417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002668 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

