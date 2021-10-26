Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Position Lowered by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

NYSE MTN opened at $352.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.34 and a 12 month high of $360.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

