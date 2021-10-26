Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CFO Patricia Chiodo Sells 80,000 Shares

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Chiodo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00.

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 727,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,149. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

