Vesper Price Tops $6.87 on Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Vesper has a market capitalization of $37.21 million and approximately $381,857.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $6.87 or 0.00011055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,185.97 or 1.00061271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.83 or 0.06743320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,498 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.