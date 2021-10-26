VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of VICI Properties worth $135,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

