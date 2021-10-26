Vipstar Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.56 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $122.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

