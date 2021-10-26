VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. VSE posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of VSE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $638.50 million, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VSE by 385.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

