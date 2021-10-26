VYNE Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,346% compared to the average volume of 118 call options.

Shares of VYNE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,411. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $69.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

