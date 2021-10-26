Wall Street Games Price Hits $0.0000 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $12.11 million and $4.70 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00072255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00077369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00102794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,001.21 or 1.00018690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.94 or 0.06749417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

