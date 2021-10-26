Warp Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.30 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 141.4% higher against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $622.46 or 0.01028637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.