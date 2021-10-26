WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.70

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €5.70 ($6.71) and last traded at €5.56 ($6.54), with a volume of 11118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.40 ($6.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.69 million and a PE ratio of 5,440.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

