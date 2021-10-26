Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

RF opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

