Wedbush Weighs in on Casper Sleep Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Casper Sleep in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSPR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Casper Sleep has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.