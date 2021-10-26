Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/12/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/6/2021 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

10/4/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,506. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92.

Get Sage Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 161.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 51,610 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.