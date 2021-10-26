Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

WFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,122,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

