William Blair Weighs in on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of BBBY opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

