WINk (WIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.74 or 0.01037225 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.