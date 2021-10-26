Xiotri (XIOT) Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Xiotri has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1,913.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for about $355.41 or 0.00587242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xiotri has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00215015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

