xRhodium (XRC) Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001260 BTC on exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $980,464.75 and approximately $489.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003545 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003423 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00019919 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00027384 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000658 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00023718 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars.

