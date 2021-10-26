YFValue (YFV) Price Tops $1.63

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00213798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00103862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

