YUMMY Market Capitalization Hits $7.38 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and $278,371.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00073739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.97 or 1.00132245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.56 or 0.06857304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002683 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,709,342,398 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars.

