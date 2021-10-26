Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Constellium reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 81,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

