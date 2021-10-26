Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

EFSC traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.82. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 168,969 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

