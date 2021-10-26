Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Holley.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of HLLY stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,906. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $7,547,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

