ZB Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $896,942.00 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $128.76 million and approximately $896,942.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00213907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00103193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

