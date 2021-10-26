Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zebra Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZBRA stock opened at $532.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.02 and a 12-month high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.14.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

