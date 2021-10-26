Zenfuse Market Capitalization Tops $4.08 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $389,987.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00213907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00103193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

