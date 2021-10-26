ZENZO Price Hits $0.0181 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $536,541.75 and $1,134.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00044680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00114032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.40 or 0.00451190 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00039526 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

