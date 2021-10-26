ZKSwap Price Hits $0.49 (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $96.64 million and $8.43 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.44 or 0.99934972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.77 or 0.06657043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021331 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

