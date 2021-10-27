$0.25 EPS Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of HWM opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,184,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,952,000 after buying an additional 346,622 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.