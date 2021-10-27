-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 770,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,178. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Path by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

