$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.32. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.