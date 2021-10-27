-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.58). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $928.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

