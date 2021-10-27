-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.58). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $928.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

