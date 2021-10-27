$0.81 EPS Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

