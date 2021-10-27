$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.