$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 94.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

