$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 232,871 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

