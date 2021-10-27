$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

