10x Genomics (TXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.82 and its 200 day moving average is $174.31.

Several research firms recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,681 shares of company stock worth $31,126,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 10x Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.90% of 10x Genomics worth $847,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.