1,120 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $21.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,523.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,773.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,597.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,192.14 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,893.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

