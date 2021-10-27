1,158,577 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,158,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,574,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.64% of American Water Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $174.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

