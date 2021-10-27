1,745,355 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,745,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,161,000. Amundi owned about 0.26% of NetEase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NetEase by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,944,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 3.6% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

