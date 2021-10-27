1Life Healthcare (ONEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONEM stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1Life Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of 1Life Healthcare worth $38,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

