$2.03 EPS Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $1.55. Olin posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,791.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE OLN traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 2,255,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. Olin has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 171.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Olin by 37.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

