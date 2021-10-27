$2.73 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce $2.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 million and the highest is $2.93 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 780.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $8.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.