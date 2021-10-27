$23.30 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report $23.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the highest is $26.70 million. Zogenix reported sales of $2.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 714.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $85.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $95.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Zogenix by 7.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Zogenix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

