23,284 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by North Fourth Asset Management LP

North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Global Payments by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. 7,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

