2,439,230 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,439,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,334,000. Amundi owned about 0.56% of Phillips 66 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,515,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,824,000 after purchasing an additional 444,585 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.